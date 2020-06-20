4 siblings die in a tent fire in Amman

Amman, Four siblings have died after a fire broke out in six tents inside a farm on the highway to Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) in the capital, after suffering severe body burns, the police said Saturday.

In a press statement, the media spokesperson of the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said firefighters and ambulance teams of the west Amman’s fire department have rushed to the scene and put the blaze out this morning, as it resulted in the death of four siblings, aged (10,8,3,1) years.

The siblings’ death, he said, was due to getting exposed to severe burns in the body, adding the victims are all holders of the Syrian nationality.

Moreover, the police official said an ad hoc committee has been formed to identify the causes that led to deadly fire.

Source: Jordan News Agency