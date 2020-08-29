4 arrested at gatherings violating defence order

Police in the northern governorate of Irbid Saturday detained four people, two grooms and their fathers, after holding separate weddings in violation of Defence Order No. 11 that bans gatherings as a precaution to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Irbid Governor Radwan Atoum told Petra in an interview that security forces arrested the four who were held in administrative detention, pledging that legal and administrative action will also be taken against the 20 people and anyone who participated in the weddings.

He said that a total of 8 gatherings were detected in various parts of Irbid in the last 24 hours, all of them weddings.

Source: Jordan News Agency