38 new COVID-19 infections recorded on Saturday

A total of 38 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in the Kingdom on Saturday, including seven local cases, the Ministry of Health announced.

Breaking down today’s cases, the Ministry said in its daily COVID-19 brief that 27 of the cases were for Jordanians who have recently arrived back home and been placed under quarantine at hotels (19 from Egypt, 6 from Kuwait, 1 from the UAE and one from Oman).

It added that six of the new cases were the contacts of two confirmed infections in Amman. Another case was detected in the northern governorate of Jerash and that an investigation is underway to pinpoint the source of infection, the Ministry added.

On the Omari border post with Saudi Arabia, four non-Jordanian truck drivers were diagnosed with the virus and were dealt with according to health protocols, it said.

Accordingly, the caseload rises to 953 since the outbreak in the Kingdom in early March.

On a more positive note, 7 patients have recovered and were discharged today from hospitals, according to the Ministry.

Furthermore, 9,724 tests were conducted today, the highest daily figure since the beginning of the crisis, the Ministry indicated, adding that the total number of tests has so far reached 266,873.

On another note, law enforcement agencies continue to visit shops, markets and service entities to ensure commitment to hygiene and health safety measures, according to the brief jointly issued by the Health Ministry and the Prime Ministry.

It warned that entities that fail to observe health safety guidelines will be penalized and will be subject to closure.

Meantime, 150 Jordanians who arrived back home from Saudi Arabia via the Omari border crossing are currently being evacuated to quarantine facilities.

