350 Jordanians arrive in Aqaba from Egypt by ferry

Aqaba, Some 350 Jordanians will arrive in the port of Aqaba from Egypt after midnight aboard a ferry after they asked to return to the Kingdom due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aqaba Governor Ghassan Kayed said in a statement to Petra that security bodies and medical crews in Aqaba will welcome the passengers at the port before being bused to the Dead Sea to spend the quarantine period set for travelers returning home from abroad.

He said that the buses that will transport them to hotels in the Dead Sea will be sterilized under medical supervision, and will also be disinfected after they arrive at their destination.

Kayed said that the passengers crossing from Egypt will not be allowed to contact with workers at the port, and that they will be transferred according to strict health precautions for their safety.

Source: Jordan News Agency