350 Covid-19 random samples test negative in Ma’an, says its health director

Ma’an, Director of Ma’an Health Affairs, Dr. Amjad Abu Darwish, said the results of 350 random samples, collected from different regions of the southern governorate, were all tested negative.

In a statement to “Petra” on Saturday, he noted these random samples, carried out by the epidemiological investigation campaign, were collected over the past week, indicating that another testing campaign will be launched to target new areas in the Ma’an governorate during the coming period.

Source: Jordan News Agency