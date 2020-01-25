34 US troops suffered brain injuries from Iran’s strike

Washington, Thirty-four US troops suffered concussions or traumatic brain resulting from Iran’s missile attack on an Iraqi air base earlier this month, the Pentagon has revealed late Friday.

Seventeen of the 17 of the injured soldiers were sent to Germany, and nine remain there; the other eight have been transported to the United States for continued observation or treatment, the Pentagon spokesman, Jonathan Hoffman, said .

US President Donald Trump had previously said that the US “suffered no casualties” from the Iranian attack on a military base western Iraq. But last week, the Pentagon reported that 11 service members had been evacuated from Iraq with concussion-like symptoms.

Questioned later about reports of brain injury, Trump downplayed their severity: “I heard that they had headaches. And a couple of other things. But I would say, and I can report, it is not very serious.”

Source: Jordan News Agency