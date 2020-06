Ramallah, The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Saturday, that 33 new novel coronavirus infections were confirmed in the cities of Hebron and Nablus in the West Bank.

In a press statement, the Palestinian Minister of Health, May Alkila, said 26 cases were recorded in Hebron, 5 in Yatta town, and 1 in As Samu’ town, 1 in Nablus, which raises the total caseload in Palestine to 903, 306 of which are active.

Source: Jordan News Agency