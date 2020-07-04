3 COVID-19 cases reported in Kingdom, all non local

Leave a comment

3 COVID-19 infections were recorded in the country within the last 24 hours as the caseload stands at 1,150, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health Saturday.

 

Breaking down the infections, the statement noted that all 3 cases are for truckers at the al-Omari crossing borders with Saudi Arabia, only one of whom is a Jordanian.

 

On a higher note, a total of 6 cases recovered today, the statement read, adding that 6,650 COVID-19 tests were taken today as the tally tops 415,385 since the outbreak has started.

 

Source: Jordan News Agency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.