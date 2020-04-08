287 test samples taken from contacts in Ajloun, says the governorate’s health director

Since the discovery of Covid-19 cases in the city of Kufranja in the northern governorate of Ajloun, the epidemiological investigation teams have taken 287 samples from contacts, who mingled with novel coronavirus patients.

Ajloun’s director of health affairs, Dr. Tayseer Annab said: The samples are sent to the main laboratory for the purpose of Covid-19 testing, and the emerging negative results do not mean non-infection.

Annab also announced the medical teams continue to take the samples, in a bid to preserve public safety.

He called on citizens, with the Covid-19 testing samples taken, to adhere to the home 14-day quarantine and take preventive measures to limit the virus’s spread, in order to preserve their safety and others’.

Source: Jordan News Agency