Amman: A total of 23 Gazan children were killed of malnutrition and dehydration, after 3 victims in Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza dehdrayted and starved to death, Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced Saturday.

To date following 155 days of Israeli aggression against Gaza, death toll rose to 30,878 Palestinians and 72,400 others wounded since last October 7, the ministry’s initial statistics showed.

So far, a total of 586 Israeli soldiers were killed since last October 7, while 246 others died since start of the ground operation on last October 27.

Source: Jordan News Agency

The Humanitarian Development Foundation , the Public Health and Population Office in Hodeida province organized today,Saturday, an event on the occasion of World Kidney Day (WKD), and the launch of the charitable program for caring for people with chronic diseases in the province.

During the event, in the presence of the Director of Dialysis Centers in the province, Dr. Ayman Kamal, the Director of the Humanitarian Foundation, Muhammad Al-Rajawi, stressed the importance of commemorating World Kidney Day to spread community awareness of kidney diseases, their causes, and how to prevent them.

He pointed to the humanitarian services that the Foundation provided to kidney failure patients in the province during the past period, the most important of which were emergency operations and spreading awareness among community members about the importance of kidney functions and how to maintain them healthy by avoiding the causes of kidney diseases from the standpoint of prevention rather than treatment.

While the in

ternal medicine and kidney specialist at Al-Thawra General Hospital in the province, Dr. Maher Muajjam, reviewed the sound ways to preserve human health and kidney function from diseases, by avoiding pathogens, such as smoking, soft drinks and painkillers, and not drinking enough fluids for the body not eating healthy, beneficial food, and not exercising.

While the supervisor of the dialysis unit at the Martyr Al-Samad Center, Muhammad Allak, pointed out the importance of community awareness of kidney diseases, their causes and ways to prevent them, noting that the dialysis centers in the province provide dialysis services for 847 cases of kidney failure, including 561 cases in Hodeida city, and 120 one case in Zabid, 113 cases in Bajil, and 53 cases in Al-Qanawis.

Source: Yemen News Agency