2022 Asia Roundtable Summit on Green Low-carbon Development Is Successfully Held 

YANTAI, China, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On December 20, the 2022 Asia Roundtable Summit on Green Low-carbon Development hosted by the China Smart Energy Industry Alliance was successfully held online. Nine guests, including Mr. Moin ul Haque, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to China, Mr. Tuvshin Badral, the Mongolian Business Representative and Counselor to China, Almas Chukin, the General Manager of Visor Kazakhstan and Kazakh Economist, Yahaya Berakhtali, the Consultant and Former CEO of EUAS International ICC, Kin Phea, the Director of the International Relations Institute at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, Hartanto Wibowo, the Director of Corporate Planning and Business Development of PT PLN, Li Baoqing, the Manager of State Power Investment Group Co., Ltd and the director of the Working Committee, Gou Wei, the Deputy General Manager of China Huadian Corporation and Yao Qiang, the Director of the Science and Technology Committee of PowerChina, jointly carried out in-depth discussions around the topic of “innovative achievements and experiences in green and low-carbon development in Asia”. An Fengquan, the Special Adviser to the Director of the IEA, presided over the summit.

The summit, with the aim of giving full play to the efforts of the governments, enterprises, research institutions and relevant parties in Asian countries, is to build a platform for friendly consultation, exchange and dialogue for joint discussions on important issues such as establishment of green growth model, carbon emission reduction goals, smart energy development and green technology cooperation in order reach consensus in deepening diversified cooperation in green industries and continue to consolidate the achievements of systematic green energy governance, contributing more to joint construction of an Asia-Pacific community of common destiny.

As an important outcome of the Roundtable Summit, nearly 30 representatives from Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Cambodia, China and other countries and regions signed and issued the Building a Green and Low-carbon Planet: Asia Green and Low-carbon Development Initiative, which calls on Asian countries to build consensus and deepen cooperation in such areas as transforming the global energy system, sharing and exchanging clean energy technologies, and creating zero-carbon technological solutions, in a bid to further advance human civilization and transform their economic and social development modes into green and low-carbon ones, and jointly build a “green and low-carbon planet”.

