2021 NFL Expert Picks: Week 10

Published by

Prime Time Sports Talk

Three NFL experts from the Prime Time Sports Talk staff came together to share their picks for Week 10. These three writers will make their picks for the entire season, earning two points for any correct win-loss outcome and an additional three points for correctly predicting the exact score. (Failure to accurately predict a tie will be treated as a loss.) A cumulative points total and record will be listed at the bottom of every article. An archive of all 18 regular-season and four playoff editions can be found here. Sam Schneider, Joe Heller, and Andersen Pickard contributed to this article….

Read More