Saturday, April 8, 2023
2 Israeli settlers killed, 1 injured in shooting attack in Jordan Valley

Two Israeli settlers were killed and a third was injured, in a shooting attack targeting an Israeli vehicle near the “Hamra” settlement in the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli occupation army confirmed that “a shooting attack towards a car at the Hamra junction in the Jordan Valley,” took place and said that its forces were searching the area to find the shooters, according to the Israel Broadcasting Corporation.

Source: Jordan News Agency

