16 Initiatives Launched to Enhance Jordan’s Global Tourist Status

Amman: Jordan’s tourism sector provides 16 initiatives, aimed to develop “marketable” experiences with a focus on travelers who seek unique, world-class experiences in the fields of heritage and nature, as well as religious, therapeutic, wellness, and adventure tourism.

According to Jordan News Agency, data from the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) and Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities indicate that Jordan’s tourism sector achieved growth during the first third of 2025, marking an increase in tourism revenue and a surge in the number of international tourists, compared to the same period in 2024.

The Kingdom’s tourism revenue during the January-April period of 2025 amounted to approximately JD1.721 billion, reflecting a 15.3% increase compared to the same period in 2024, when the figure stood at JD1.493 billion.

Based on the monthly report issued by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the total number of international visitors during the January-April period 2025 reached approximately 2.125 million, con

stituting a 19% increase compared to the same period in 2024, when the figure stood at 1.785 million.

The Kingdom witnessed an increase in tourism revenues and the number of international visitors during the past months of this year, reflecting improvement in the sector’s performance.

The report noted this growth is due to multiple factors, mainly the promotional campaigns targeting global markets, added to the resumption of a number of direct and low-cost flights, which contributed to facilitating access to Jordan’s tourist destinations.

The Economic Modernization Vision (EMV), under “Jordan: A Global Destination” Axis, features a set of tourist initiatives, aimed at enhancing the sector’s competitiveness and achieving growth, especially since the tourism sector is one of the largest contributors to Jordanian economy.

The Kingdom boasts religious, historical, archaeological, heritage, and natural sites, mainly Petra, the Dead Sea, Wadi Rum, the Baptism Site, the Makawar Castle, and the Al-Husseini Mosque

.

Among the EMV’s key tourism-related initiatives are development, management, and preservation of Jordan’s tourist sites and facilities, launch of various types of tourist products and activation of the tourist investment initiative.

The package also seeks to facilitate travel to and within Jordan, inaugurate a cost-competitiveness initiative and provide services at reasonable prices.