The results of 147 samples withdrawn over the past two days from individuals suspected to have the COVID-19 have come back negative, said Mabrouk al-Sureihin, Director of the Zarqa public hospital.

Al-Sureihin told Petra that the Zarqa governorate has not yet recorded any cases of infection with the virus, noting that the hospital has been taking 10 to 15 samples daily since the beginning of the crisis.

Source: Jordan News Agency