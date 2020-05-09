14 COVID-19 cases recorded across Kingdom, says Jaber

Amman, Jordan recorded 14 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the caseload to 522, Minister of State for Media Affairs said.

In an NCSCM’s briefing, Jaber said that the patients were distributed as follows: six truckers at the borders, one of whom is Jordanian, a European diplomat who had come to the country and seven others who contracted the virus from the Mafraq trucker who threw an iftar banquet at his home a couple of days ago, infecting 35.

On a more positive note, the outgoing Minister said that two patients had recovered from COVID-19, a lung disease caused by the contagious coronavirus, assuring Jordanians that no fatalities related to the virus were reported today.

On the government’s effort to increase tests to curb the spread of the virus, Jaber said that tests totaled at some 5,000 across the country today, as the total number of tests since the outbreak has started at more than 111,000.

“Cases can be recorded at anytime, and we are capable of dealing with them,” he said, lauding the epidemiological tracing teams for their vital work in combating the pandemic.

Source: Jordan News Agency