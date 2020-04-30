1351 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Saudi Arabia, announces health official

Amman, The Saudi Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that 1351 new Covid-19 cases had been registered, taking the total number of infections to 22,753.



During the daily press conference held to announce the novel coronavirus developments, the spokesperson of the Saudi Ministry of Health, Mohammed Abdul Aali, said there are currently 19,428 active cases and 123 patients in critical condition.



The health official also confirmed the recovery of 210 new cases, bringing the total number of people recoveries to 3163 cases, noting that 5 new deaths were recorded, bringing the death toll to 162. Source: Jordan News Agency