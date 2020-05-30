1125 new Covid-19 deaths in the U.S.

Washington, The United States recorded 1125 new deaths from the novel coronavirus within 24 hours, according to data published by the Johns Hopkins University.

After today’s figures, the virus-related death toll in the country has increased to 102,798 since its first Covid-19 recorded death at the end of February, while caseload hit 1, 745,606, according to statistics of the US Department of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO).

In a related context, President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. will be terminating its relationship with the WHO, saying the U.S. would be “redirecting” the money to “other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs.”

Source: Jordan News Agency