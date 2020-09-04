11 buildings in Amman isolated following COVID-19 infections, says official

Amman Governor, Saad Shehab, said 11 buildings were isolated on Friday, after COVID-19 infections were discovered.

He added that the buildings are located in Amman’s neighborhoods of Sahab, Jubaiha, Queismah, and Sweileh, noting that buildings have been sterilized to prevent the spread of infection in accordance with the approved health protocol.

Shehab said the necessary precautionary measures have been taken and police patrols were deployed to ensure that no person enters or exits the isolated buildings to enable the epidemiological investigation teams collect samples.

Source: Jordan News Agency