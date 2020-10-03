1,099 COVID-19 infections, 9 deaths recorded Saturday

Amman, A total of 1,099 new coronavirus cases and 9 deaths were recorded on Saturday across the Kingdom, according to a joint daily brief by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The majority of today’s cases were registered in the capital which accounted for 737 infections, the statement said.

Breaking down today’s tally, the figures indicated that 184 were recorded in Zarqa, Balqa (73), Ajloun (26), Karak (21), Jerash (13), Aqaba (13), Mafraq (12), Irbid (11), Madaba (6) and three cases in Ma’an.

The caseload has now reached 14,749 while the death stood at 88 since the outbreak began in March this year, the statement indicated.

On a more positive note, 172 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals today. The statement said there are 48 cases listed in critical condition.

With regard to testing, the figures reveal that 20,240 tests were conducted on Saturday, bringing the total to 1,271,021 since the crisis began.

Source: Jordan News Agency