109 samples of infected drivers’ contacts in Jerash test negative, says health director

Director of Jerash Health Affairs, Dr. Ahmed Qadiri, said 109 samples were collected from the contacts of truck drivers infected with novel coronavirus, which all returned back negative.

In a press statement to “Petra”on Sunday, he said 76 samples were tested for contacts of the infected person in Mafraq’s Khanaseri area, and 33 samples for contacts of a truck driver confirmed Covid-19 positive at the Al-Omari border crossing, a resident of northern Jerash governorate, bringing the total tests to 109, all of which were negative.

The epidemiological investigation teams continue to collect random samples, 200 samples per day, to limit the spread of the virus, he pointed out.

