  • Date: March 24, 2024
100k perform Tarawih prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Amman: Despite the limitations imposed by the Israeli occupation, over 100,000 worshipers performed the Tarawih prayer in Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem.

On the second Friday of Ramadan, over 100,000 people performed the Isha and Tarawih prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem.

In an effort to prevent locals from arriving for the Isha and Tarawih prayers, the occupying forces increased their presence in Jerusalem’s Old City and at the entrances of Al-Aqsa Mosque. Along with fines, the occupation police also timed the entry of citizens’ automobiles at Al-Aqsa.

Source: Jordan News Agency

