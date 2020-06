Qatraneh, A woman died and six other people were injured Saturday in a traffic accident in Qatraneh near the southern city of Karak, according to hospital sources.

Director of Karak Government Hospital, Moaz Al-Maytah said seven people arrived at the hospital, including a dead woman, and one of them was transferred to the Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein Military Hospital.

He said the injured were in fair condition.

Source: Jordan News Agency