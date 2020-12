‫Xinhua Silk Road:افتتاح مهرجان التصوير الصيني الـ 13 في إقليم خنان وسط الصين

Some 36 fatalities and 2,499 cases of the coronavirus were recorded in the Kingdom Monday, bringing the death toll to 3,604 and the total number of cases to 277,448, according to the Health Ministry. The new infections were: 940 in Amman, 615 in Irbid Governorate, including 23 in the district of Ramtha, 213 in Zarqa, 157 in Jerash, 138