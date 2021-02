‫ Seegene تطور أول اختبار لكوفيد- 19 في العالم قادر على كشف عن أصول السلالات المختلفة للفيروس

The Ministry of Health said Tuesday it recorded 18 deaths from and 2,657 cases of the coronavirus across the Kingdom, bringing the death toll to 4,491 and the total number of infections to 352,219. The new infections were: 1,649 in Amman, 226 in Irbid, including 7 in Ramtha district, 217 in Zarqa, 195 in Balqa, 78 in Karak, 59