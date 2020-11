‫سي جي تي إن إكسبلينر: ما هي خارطة طريق الصين للسنوات الـ 15 القادمة؟

COVID-19 killed 37 people in Jordan within the last 24 hours as the death toll stands at 866 and some 3,259 cases were recorded, bringing the caseload to 75,866, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said Sunday. In its daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, the MoH said that 2,199 cases were recorded in Amman, 264 in Zarqa, 197 in