‫الفائزون بجائزة Catalyst لعام 2021

COVID-19 killed 15 in Jordan in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,239, and a total of 845 cases were recorded across the Kingdom, bringing the caseload to 321,300, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH). Breaking down today’s tally, the MoH said that 471 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Amman, 176 in Irbid, 36 in