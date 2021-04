‫العد التنازلي ليوم الافتتاح: معرض كانتون الـ 129 لعرض تشكيلات المنتجات الجديدة من أفضل الشركات المصنعة في الصين

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Monday it recorded 26 coronavirus deaths, 2,762 infections and 1,855 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Minister Mai Al-Kaileh said in the daily epidemiological report that 186 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care, including 54 on ventilators, and 547 were hospitalized in the West Bank. She said a total of 146,986 people have taken