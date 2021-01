مكتب متنزهات بانشيل يبدأ بتشغيل المرحلة الثانية لمتنزه أعمال بانشيل في بانر بيليوادي في مقاطعة أعمال بيون الغربية

COVID-19 killed 15 in Jordan within the last 24 hours, as the death toll stands at 4,091, and a total of 1,122 cases were recorded Wednesday, pushing the caseload to some 310,970, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH). Breaking down today’s tally, the MoH said that 420 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Amman, 321 in Irbid, 82 in