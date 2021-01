معادلة سايبرمارك للنجاح: الإصغاء الاجتماعي زائد روبوتات الإنترنت = تجربة المستهلك النهائية

The Ministry of Health announced 7 Covid-19 fatalities and 934 new cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 4,224 and the caseload to 320, 453. The new infections comprised 539 cases in the capital, Amman, 148 in Irbid, including 16 in the northern border district of Ramtha, 82 in Balqa, 30 in Jerash,