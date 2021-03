مجموعة نيكستشينج ومجموعة مارتا تستضيفان قمة أسبوع البلوكتشين الأفريقية الافتراضية لعرض قفزات القارة الكبيرة في التكنولوجيا

COVID-19 killed 82 in Jordan in the last 24 hours, as the death toll stands at 5,417, and a record of 9,417 cases were recorded, pushing the caseload to some 486,470, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH). Breaking down Monday’s tally, the MoH said that 4,787 cases were recorded in Amman, 1,078, 871 in Zarqa, 766 in Balqa,