شركة تومي تبني على إرثها عبر الاستدامة

Palestinian Health Minister May Alkila announced Tuesday that 255 new cases of coronavirus were recorded across the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The new infections were 53 in Arab East Jerusalem, 2 in Ramallah, 181 in Hebron, 1 in Tulkarem, 5 in Bethlehem, 11 in Nablus and 2 in Jericho and the Jordan Valley in the West Bank. She said