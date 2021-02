شبكة تلفزيون الصين الدولية (سي جي تي إن): لم يتم تأجيل التعاون: الصين ودول أوروبا الوسطى والشرقية تستعد للتعاون في اللقاحات والتجارة وأكثر من ذلك

COVID-19 killed 10 in Jordan in the last 24 hours, as the death toll stands at 4,395, and a total of 1,483 cases were recorded Tuesday, pushing the caseload to some 338,322, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH). Breaking down today’s tally, the MoH said that 983 cases were recorded in Amman, 152 in Irbid, 101 in Balqa,