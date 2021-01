حملة شركة أحذية فيفايا لاختبار منتجها تتلقى مراجعات رائعة من مختبري حذائها؛ أكثر من مريح

COVID-19 claimed the life of 15 people in Jordan within the last 24 hours, as the death toll stands at 3,955, and a total of 1,553 cases were recorded Wednesday, pushing the caseload to some 302,856, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH). Breaking down today’s tally, the MoH said that 653 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Amman, 384