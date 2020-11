أبعاد كوهلر للرفاهية تستكشف النظافة داخل التصميم

Amman, The Ministry of Health announced 52 fatalities and 4,519 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 1233, and total caseload to 109,321, since the onset of the pandemic. The domestic cases comprised 2,317 cases in the governorate of the capital, Amman, 828 in Zarqa, 439 in Irbid, including 147 in northern